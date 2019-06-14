Canada-wide warrant issued for 18-year-old wanted for drug trafficking

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help in apprehending a suspected gang member wanted in relation to three drug trafficking charges in B.C.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 18-year-old James Daniel, who police believe has fled the province.

The charges against Daniel stem from a large-scale investigation that began in September 2018, focusing on alleged gang-related drug trafficking in Surrey and Delta.

As part of the investigation, police executed raids in two homes in those cities and seized bulk and pre-packaged fentanyl. RCMP say they also found evidence "which led police to believe that large volumes of fentanyl were being trafficked."

Thirty-eight drug-related charges were filed against six individuals, including Daniel, on May 30. The following men have been arrested on charges related to drug trafficking:

Jasbir Singh Khabra, 51, of Surrey, facing eleven charges.

Matthew Ramone Mann, 19 of Delta, facing eight charges.

Gurdeep Singh Bains, 19 of Delta, facing six charges.

Martin Djunga, 18, of Surrey, facing three charges.

Another man, Ryan Allan Bruinsma, was charged with seven counts related to drug trafficking but has since died.

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Daniel is described as black, six feet one inch tall, weighing 141 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.