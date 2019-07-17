RCMP release sketch of assault suspect, appeal to women who helped alleged victim

RCMP in Burnaby are hoping two women who helped the victim of an alleged assault Sunday evening will come forward with details that might help police find a suspect.

A 19-year-old woman was walking on a trail on Burnaby Mountain just north of Simon Fraser University campus at around 8:30 p.m. PT when she noticed a man following her.

The woman said the man tried to talk to her, but then grabbed her hand. She was able to pull away from the suspect and run to a parking lot near Horizons restaurant, in Burnaby Mountain Park, where two women helped her.

Police are now asking those women to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest.

Police have also released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 19- to 23-year-old South Asian male, approximately five feet nine inches, with brown eyes. He was wearing a black turban, a blue long-sleeved shirt, grey sweat pants and black sandals.

RCMP are asking anyone who might be able to identify the suspect in the sketch or has information about the assault to contact the Burnaby detachment at 604-646-9999.