RCMP, SPCA investigating after dead dog found tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

Warning: This story contains distressing details about animal cruelty.

RCMP and B.C. SPCA are investigating after a dog was found dead, tied to an anchoring device in Shuswap Lake in the province's southern Interior.

Sicamous RCMP say they responded to a report of animal cruelty on July 1 and found a dead dog near the shore tied to a weighted object that prevented the animal from reaching shore or touching bottom.

"This is a disturbing discovery as it appears the animal was intentionally made to suffer by drowning," said Sgt. Murray McNeil in a press release.

Eileen Drever, a senior officer with the B.C. SPCA , says after 41 years working in the industry it still shocks her to see this kind of animal negligence.

"The decomposition of the body was so bad that we couldn't tell if there was a tattoo, we couldn't tell the breed of the dog and it definitely didn't have a microchip," she said on CBC's Day Break South.

Drever says what they do know is that the dog was large breed and was wearing a red collar.

According to the RCMP, the dog was found on the west side of the lake near Bruhn Bridge.

"We received quite a few phone calls on this dog. So obviously the public had access to this area," said Drever.

"If somebody performed this act, there has to be something wrong because nobody in their right mind would do that,"

The RCMP and SCPA are asking anyone with information on the identity of the dog or the person responsible to contact the B.C. SPCA or the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.