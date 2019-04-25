Reports of RCMP snipers dispatched to Wet'suwet'en blockade 'concerning,' says Indigenous services minister

Canada's Indigenous services minister said today there needs to be a review of how RCMP resources are deployed in "sensitive" conflicts over Indigenous land, after a report surfaced saying police were prepared to use snipers on Wet'suwet'en Nation protesters blockading a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

In late 2018, Wet'suwet'en members set up checkpoints on a remote stretch of forest service road and a bridge preventing people working on a pipeline project from accessing their traditional territory, which sits about 300 kilometres west of Prince George, B.C.

More than a dozen people were arrested during the conflict on Jan. 7, 2019.

The news report, published by the Guardian, cites documents stating that RCMP called for "lethal overwatch" of the site and officers were instructed to use "violence" in order to remove a roadblock erected by protesters.

CBC News has not seen the documents referred to in the report.

A report from the Guardian suggests RCMP were prepared to use violence against the protesters. CBC News has not seen the documents cited in the report. (CBC)

"There are a number of very deeply concerning words, phrases and terms used in a situation that is immensely delicate," said Marc Miller, Canada's Indigenous services minister. "This is something that we need to revise as a government and take a look at that, because the terminology is entirely unacceptable."

The RCMP falls under federal jurisdiction. Miller said police deployment tactics need to be reviewed "in these very, very sensitive situations."

Joseph Choken (right) stands alongside supporters of the Wet'suwet'en as police arrive on the forest service road to enforce an interim injunction. (Chantelle Bellrichard/CBC)

Police denied documents

RCMP have not verified the documents that have been referred to in the Guardian report. A spokesperson said they were denied a request to review them.

"We have not had the opportunity to determine in what context any of the alleged statements may have been made or by whom," said RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a statement.

"There are a number of terms referenced in the article that are not generally used by the RCMP during operational planning and others that may be used, but in our opinion have been taken out of context — both of which are concerning," she said.

In particular, police said "lethal overwatch" does not necessarily imply that police were prepared to use snipers on protesters, noting that the practice is often used at demonstrations or community parades to ensure public safety.

RCMP officers climb over a barricade and start making arrests to enforce the Coastal GasLink injunction at the Gidimt'en camp in northern B.C. on Jan. 7, 2019. 1:42

"Police officers who occupy the position of lethal overwatch are tasked with observing, while other police officers are engaged in other duties which occupy attention," said Shoihet.

Police were ordered to enforce the site after the B.C. Supreme Court issued an injunction order against people interfering with the CoastalGaslink project.

B.C.'s public safety ministry would not comment on the incident.

With files from CBC's Power and Politics and Dominique Arnoldi