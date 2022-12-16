The province's police watchdog is investigating after a teenager died following an "interaction" with an RCMP officer in Creston, B.C., on Thursday, during which the Mountie fired his weapon.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the incident began when an officer was checking a black pickup truck parked in the driveway of a house in the 3400-block of View Road around 3:35 a.m. PT.

RCMP said the truck reportedly backed up into the officer as he got out of his police car during what was described as a "traffic stop."

The officer "fired his weapon in return" and the truck left, a statement said.

The truck and its driver, later confirmed as a 16-year-old male, were later found less than two kilometres away, near Highway 3A and Mather Road.

Police and paramedics started first aid but the teenager was declared dead at the scene.

The IIO said its investigators have not confirmed what happened in the driveway — only that the officer fired his weapon after "an interaction."

"While the RCMP has released additional details, no other information concerning the interaction between police and the truck driver has been independently verified at the time of writing," a statement read.

"The particulars of what occurred in the driveway are the subject of the IIO investigation."

Anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact IIO at 1-855-446-8477.