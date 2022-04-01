RCMP shoot man dead while responding to weapons call in Surrey; police watchdog investigating

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in after a man was shot dead by RCMP in Surrey, B.C., Friday morning.

According to a statement from the IIO, officers were responding to several reports of incidents involving a man who appeared to have a weapon. It's not known if the same suspect was connected to all of the reports.

Mounties tracked a possible suspect in at least one of the incidents to the intersection of 142A Street and 87A Avenue, according to the statement.

Officers reported an altercation with the suspect and he was shot, according to the IIO. Though he was transported to hospital, he did not survive.

The IIO is B.C.'s civilian police oversight agency, mandated to investigate all police-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.