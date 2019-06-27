New $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment case

Three years after settling a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit with female officers for $100 million, the RCMP has reached a second settlement — to the tune of about another $100 million — for women who worked for the force as municipal staff, contractors and volunteers.

The settlement was announced Monday morning by Vancouver law firm Klein Lawyers LLP, the same firm that handled the first settlement in 2016. It is subject to approval by a federal court.

Cheryl Tiller, who worked for the force as a stenographer in Yorkton, Sask., was the lead plaintiff in the suit. She said she was sexually harassed at a retirement party for an RCMP corporal in 2007.

Tiller said a sergeant touched her in a sexual manner while other officers watched.

Under a new settlement, women who experienced gender or sexual orientation-based harassment or discrimination working for the RCMP in non-policing roles might be eligible for compensation. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

An emailed statement from the law firm said that, under the new settlement, women who experienced gender or sexual-orientation-based harassment or discrimination working in non-policing roles on or after Sept. 16, 1974, might be eligible for compensation.

Compensation for proven claims over the 45-year period would range from $10,000 to $222,000.

"This settlement is an acknowledgement of the pain experienced by women who were subjected to harassment and sexual assault while working or volunteering with the RCMP," Angela Bespflug, a Vancouver-based lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in the statement.

"No amount of money can compensate these women for the harms that they've endured, but the settlement gives a voice to their experiences."

More than 3,000 claims filed

In 2016, RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson apologized to female Mounties who were harassed, belittled, demeaned or assaulted in the force as he announced a $100 million compensation package at a news conference in Ottawa.

"We hurt you. For that, I am truly sorry," Paulson said.

Janet Merlo and Linda Davidson led the class action lawsuits settled in 2016. At the RCMP apology, they said it was a small but "potent" minority of men who are perpetrators.

More than 3,130 claims had been filed with the Merlo-Davidson settlement as of June 20, 2019.