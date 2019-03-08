University RCMP say a woman was seriously hurt in an altercation Thursday afternoon at the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus.

Police say they were dispatched just after 4 p.m. following a report of an assault with a weapon in the basement of the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing, located at 2424 Main Mall.

They arrived to find a woman suffering serious but non life-threatening injuries after she intervened in a fight between a man and a woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

Police say they weren't able to find the pair involved in the fight, but two people — a man and women — were seen running from the area, separately.

Police say they are looking for both a suspect and victim involved in an altercation at UBC's CAWP building Thursday afternoon. (Mike Zimmer/CBC News)

Police are looking for a man described as Asian, 6 feet tall, in his mid-twenties, with dark eyes and hair, a square face, a deep voice with a slight accent, and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or may have information on the incident is asked to call police at 604-224-1322.