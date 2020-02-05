Police in Surrey, B.C., are looking for more victims in connection with an investigation into two alleged sexual assaults at a therapeutic massage clinic last month.

RCMP say two people have alleged that an employee at Healthland Clinic sexually assaulted them while they received a massage.

The suspect was arrested in January but was released without charges, pending the completion of the investigation, police said.

A manager at the clinic, located at 7128 King George Blvd., said the employee is no longer working there.

The identity of the suspect is not being made public at this time, but investigators believe there are more victims who may have come into contact with the former employee at the Surrey location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.