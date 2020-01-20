RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking the public to help them identify two suspects who are alleged to have spent tens of thousands of dollars using stolen bank cards across the Lower Mainland.

The man and woman are suspected to be responsible for approximately $28,000 in fraudulent transactions, police said Monday.

An investigation began on Aug. 14, 2019, when credit cards belonging to a couple were reportedly used fraudulently in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam.

Police are investigating similar reports of fraud carried out in Burnaby and Coquitlam, and have released images of the two suspects.

One of the suspects is described as a dark-skinned adult male and the other is believed to be a white female.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.