RCMP seek witnesses after 9-year-old allegedly grabbed by man

RCMP are investigating after a nine-year-old boy said a stranger grabbed him as he was walking in Courtenay, B.C., on Monday morning.

The boy said the man grabbed his backpack as he walked along the sidewalk of Willemar Avenue between 17th and 20th Street around 8:15 a.m.

The child broke free and made it to school, where he told his principal what had happened. RCMP responded but didn't find anyone matching the suspect description in the area.

A statement described the man as middle-aged and white, with short grey or dark brown hair and a deep, "garbled" voice. Mounties said he wasn't clean shaven and wore a black toque, and a dark green puffy coat that looked old.

'Very likely' someone saw what happened: RCMP

Investigators said they're looking for witnesses to come forward.

"This area of Courtenay has quite a bit of traffic in the morning when it's time to get our children to school. It is very likely that someone in the area saw the suspect, or even what happened," said Const. Monika Terragni.

"We are asking anyone who may be a witness to give us a call, and for caregivers to talk to the children in their care about situations they may encounter when they're out on their own."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2019-357, or Crime Stoppers if they prefer to remain anonymous.