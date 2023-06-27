RCMP seek witnesses to plane crash that killed 2 in northeastern B.C.

RCMP say two people died after a small plane crashed in northeastern B.C. on Sunday.

Police say a small, grey, two-seated Savannah Rotax ultralight crashed at around 5:40 p.m. in an area near Simpson Lake, located between Mackenzie and Chetwynd, a town 300 kilometres west of Prince George.

The pilot and passenger died in the crash.

RCMP say the pilot may have been trying to land the plane on the lake or on nearby Heart Lake, which is beside a campground.

RCMP say they are investigating and want to talk to anyone who saw the plane or witnessed the crash.

"Witnesses or video of the plane that day could play a significant role in determining causal factors in this tragic crash," Sgt. Wahnese Antonioni, detachment commander for Chetwynd RCMP, said in a statement.