RCMP searching for missing 71-year-old kayaker in Kelowna

RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., say a "full-scale" search is underway for an elderly kayaker who did not return from an outing as expected.

Police are looking for 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz, who lives in the Okanagan city.

They say an abandoned surf ski — an unpowered boat similar to a kayak — and personal floatation device similar to ones he used were discovered on the shore of Okanagan Lake near Watt Road.

Janiewicz, they said, was last seen entering the lake's water around 2:30 p.m. PT, from the shoreline near the corner of Abbott Street and Groves Avenue. He has not been seen since.

"Searchers have been scouring the shoreline, as RCMP have called for support from the Kelowna Fire Department's rescue vessel and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue who have since launched their helicopter to search from the skies above," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

West Kelowna RCMP is aiding the search with its boat.

Janiewicz was last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.