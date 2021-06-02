Agassiz RCMP looking for men after alleged assault and threats at Chehalis Lake campsite

Police are looking for two suspects alleged to have shot a pellet gun and made threats near a campsite at Chehalis Lake, B.C., on Sunday, May 23.

RCMP say the call came in shortly before midnight from a family reporting the men had also brought out a machete before demanding it leave the area.

Police say the family fled in fear before calling them and while they weren't injured, they were shaken.

RCMP say they are hoping to identify the men allegedly involved.

One is described as a Caucasian male, with a black beard and medium length black hair, approximately six feet tall and in his late 30s, early 40s.

A second man is described as a Caucasian male, bald with a black goatee, approximately 40 years old and about 250-300 pounds.

2nd campsite incident involving threats

The Upper Fraser Valley detachment says this is the second incident in which violence and threats have been reported in area campsites.

"These criminal acts are not tolerated and the Agassiz RCMP continue their investigation into these matters in order to hold the people involved responsible," said Sgt, Mike Sargent, the detachment commander of the Agassiz RCMP.

"Agassiz RCMP have stepped up patrols to these areas and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during the next few months so that everyone has the opportunity to safely enjoy their camping experience."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Agassiz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Agassiz</a> - Agassiz RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects in incident at Chehalis Lake campsite <a href="https://t.co/UomQRC3nrS">https://t.co/UomQRC3nrS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFVRD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFVRD</a> <a href="https://t.co/onHGGZrlPE">pic.twitter.com/onHGGZrlPE</a> —@UFVRD_RCMP

Anyone who may have been present or witnessed the incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211