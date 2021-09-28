Skip to Main Content
RCMP search for Fairy Creek protester who escaped custody on Vancouver Island

On Saturday, while being escorted from the area by police, one of the protesters escaped. Police say the person has been identified and they are looking for them. No description of the individual was given. 

More than 1,100 people have now been arrested at blockades against old-growth logging

RCMP officers carry a person who was removed from a blockade and arrested at a protest near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island in August. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC News)

B.C. RCMP are currently looking for a Fairy Creek protester who escaped police custody on Monday near Port Renfrew on southern Vancouver Island. 

Police arrested 25 people in the Fairy Creek Watershed area over the weekend: three for breaching the B.C. Supreme Court injunction order against old-growth logging blockades while being in an active cutblock; and two were arrested for obstruction.

Police say no one was arrested Monday.

Since enforcement began in May, 1,101 people have been arrested; 865 of them for breaching the injunction. A further 203 arrests were made for obstruction, 16 for mischief, six for assaulting a police officer, six for breaching release conditions, two for failing to comply with a court order, and one each for counselling to resist arrest and causing a disturbance. One person was also arrested in relation to the Immigration Act. 

Police say 110 people have been arrested more than once. 

