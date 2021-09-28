RCMP search for Fairy Creek protester who escaped custody on Vancouver Island

B.C. RCMP are currently looking for a Fairy Creek protester who escaped police custody on Monday near Port Renfrew on southern Vancouver Island.

Police arrested 25 people in the Fairy Creek Watershed area over the weekend: three for breaching the B.C. Supreme Court injunction order against old-growth logging blockades while being in an active cutblock; and two were arrested for obstruction.

On Saturday, while being escorted by police from the area, one of the protesters escaped. Police say they are looking the person, who has been identified. No description of the individual was given.

Police say no one was arrested Monday.

Since enforcement began in May, 1,101 people have been arrested; 865 of them for breaching the injunction. A further 203 arrests were made for obstruction, 16 for mischief, six for assaulting a police officer, six for breaching release conditions, two for failing to comply with a court order, and one each for counselling to resist arrest and causing a disturbance. One person was also arrested in relation to the Immigration Act.

Police say 110 people have been arrested more than once.