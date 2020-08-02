RCMP, search and rescue crews look for missing diver in Okanagan Lake

The RCMP dive team and volunteer search and rescue crews are looking for a diver who went missing in Okanagan Lake in Kelowna, B.C.

In a written statement, RCMP said emergency crews responded to a call about a possible drowning shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers learned that a 52-year-old man was scuba diving on the east side of the William Bennett Bridge when he failed to resurface.

Ed Henczel, a volunteer with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, said late Saturday night that the man had been diving with three other people.

Henczel says the area has a fairly strong current because of water constriction under the bridge.

"We're still searching, we're still positive," he said Saturday evening.

Underwater Recovery Team deployed

The search crew on Saturday included 20 volunteers, as well as first responders from RCMP and the local fire department, and some teams searching for the missing man on foot.

Crews were planning to head out at first light on Sunday, Henczel said, joining the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

RCMP are asking that the public give crews space and distance as they continue their search Sunday.