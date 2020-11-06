Skip to Main Content
RCMP say public may have critical information about Whiskey Creek killings
RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help in their ongoing investigation into the death of three people near Whiskey Creek earlier this week.

Police are asking for anyone with video footage or who picked up hitchhikers to reach out to them

Police say they have concluded their physical evidence gathering. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

RCMP were called Sunday to a remote part of the Melrose Forest Service Road, west of Qualicum Beach, where they discovered three bodies, two of which were inside a burnt-out travel trailer, along with an injured fourth person.

"The Vancouver island integrated Major Crime Unit has concluded their physical evidence gathering at the scene," said Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Now, Manseau says, police are asking for anyone who was in the area on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 and may have GoPro- or helmet-cam footage to reach out to them.

In addition, Manseau says, two individuals were near the scene on Highway 19 in the early morning of Nov. 1 and may have flagged down a motorist.

"We think it was a light coloured sedan that gave two people a ride," said Manseau. "The driver who picked up these individuals may not know of this incident and what happened."

Manseau says they are asking anyone who picked up two hitchhikers in that area to contact Oceanside RCMP.
 

