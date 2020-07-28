The RCMP say the man who drowned in a popular lake in British Columbia's Fraser Valley this weekend was an Indian citizen.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning at Cultus Lake Saturday afternoon. Police say the man died at the scene.

They say in a statement they received a report that a 22-year-old man drowned while swimming with friends at the lake's Entrance Bay.

The Mounties say the man was located underwater by a "Good Samaritan" who pulled him to shore, but he could not be resuscitated.

Both the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate the incident but have not named the young man.

The RCMP say they offered support to his family and friends.