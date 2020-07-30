RCMP say man charged in B.C. kidnapping may be in Calgary area, 2 months after disappearance

A 19-year-old man charged with kidnapping and assault in Surrey, B.C., is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, two months after he allegedly removed his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

Investigators now believe Dyllan Petrin may be in the Calgary area, according to an RCMP press release.

He is charged in connection with an incident from July 2019 and was released from jail in February on strict conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Police say Petrin removed his bracelet on May 28 and is now at large. He has been the subject of a B.C.-wide warrant since his disappearance, and on Thursday Surrey RCMP announced that warrant has been extended across Canada.

Petrin is described as a white man standing five feet, five inches tall and weighing 126 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a prominent tattoo on the left side of his neck.

He has ties to the Metro Vancouver and Okanagan areas of B.C., as well as connections to Alberta.