RCMP say man arrested in Fort St. John allegedly solicited children to touch him sexually

Police in Northeastern B.C. say they've arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly offered video game cards to children at a local park Saturday morning in exchange for sexual touching.

RCMP said in a release that officers went to a park near the 11000 block of 96 Street around 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had tried to solicit sexual touching from two children.

Witnesses identified the man to police while he was in a vehicle near the scene. He was arrested and remains in custody. Police have not identified the suspect and he has not yet been charged.

'Tell a trusted adult'

Police said in the release that they were able to make the arrest due to quick reporting from people in the area. They said the children involved incident did the right thing after being approached by the suspect.

"The children in this case did exactly as we would ask, and that is to immediately tell a trusted adult," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

RCMP in Fort St. John are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to investigators to call the Fort. St. John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8140 and cite file number 2021-5571.