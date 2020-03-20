RCMP say COVID-19 no excuse for expired auto insurance, drivers licences

ICBC is moving transactions like auto insurance renewals online and over the phone as a way to avoid in-person contact during the spread of COVID-19.

Even though auto insurance services are no longer open at many ICBC offices, driving uninsured won't fly.

"There is no reason [or] excuse people cannot renew their insurance," said Cpl. Mike Halskov, with BC RCMP Traffic Services.

"If one fails to renew their insurance when due and continues to drive or is involved in a collision, they are subject to a violation ticket or, in the event of a crash, may not be insured."

ICBC says to call an Autoplan broker to renew insurance, change a policy or other service. Drivers should give themselves extra time, as transactions may take longer than usual.

After insuring a vehicle, usually the driver is given an update decal to stick on their license with the new expiry date. Those will either be mailed out or can be picked up from an open office, a spokesperson with ICBC said.

Drivers pulled over for having an expired decal will need to show proof of valid insurance regardless of their sticker.

"If a person renews their insurance over the phone and does not receive a new decal right away, police can still determine whether or not a vehicle is insured, even if the decal on the plate is not current," Halskov said.

Some brokers are still open for transactions that can't be done over the phone, like vehicle registrations and new policies.

All road tests are suspended for at least the next two weeks but driving licensing offices are still open as usual for license renewals.