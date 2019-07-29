3 people treated for gunshot wounds in two days in Prince George
Neighbor finds gun in the snow as RCMP search for suspects in first shooting
Three people have been treated for gunshot wounds in Prince George in just two days.
RCMP said the three victims were shot in two separate attacks that are not linked.
In the first attack, a 28-year-old man in an inner city Prince George neighbourhood was shot Tuesday night. RCMP call it an "attempted murder."
3 shot in 2 targeted attacks
Residents of Wiggins Place called 911 after hearing multiple gun shots.
Neighbours also spotted two vehicles speeding from the scene in the central B.C. city.
Officers dispatched to the area found numerous spent bullet casings and a vehicle on fire nearby.
Police later spoke with a man being treated for a gunshot wound at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. Officials say his injuries are not life threatening.
Linked to drug trade
Soon after, the RCMP assured locals they were not at risk, calling it a"targeted shooting directly linked to the drug trade."
Wednesday, investigators said a handgun discovered in the snow by a neighbour near the crime scene had been seized as evidence..
People in the neighborhood also directed police to a suspicious vehicle on nearby Upland Street. Police say the Chevrolet SUV appears to have been hit several times by bullets and the windows are broken.
Handgun in the snow
RCMP say their continuing investigation also led them to seize drugs and guns from a Parkview Crescent home. Officers found an SKS semi-automatic rifle, two handguns, body armour, cash and a large quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine. But police say they don't believe any of the items are linked to the attempted murder.
Now, RCMP are investigating a second shooting they are calling an "aggravated assault".
Early Thursday morning, two people were shot at a home on Westwood in Prince George
by someone they knew, according to RCMP.
2nd shooting not linked
Officers pursued a suspect in an SUV, but say they abandoned the chase due to road and weather conditions.
Later, police spotted the vehicle outside a rural home in Willow River, a tiny community 35 kilometres from Prince George.
B.C.'s Emergency Response Team moved in and surrounded the home.
Eventually, police took 10 people inside the home into custody, but the suspect had slipped away and is still at large.
RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass says police "don't believe this incident is associated to the attempted murder that occurred on Tuesday."
