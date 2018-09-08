RCMP say 1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Surrey, B.C.

One person is dead after a serious two-vehicle collision in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP say they arrived on scene at the 14500 block of 100 Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on Sept. 8.

RCMP say the drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the collision. One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the other died on scene.

Officers have shut down traffic in the area to conduct their investigation. 100th Avenue will be closed for all westbound traffic at 148 Street and for all eastbound traffic at 144 Street.

The closures are expected to last until late Saturday afternoon.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 604-599-0502, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.