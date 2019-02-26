Skip to Main Content
RCMP responding to shots fired in downtown Chilliwack
New

RCMP responding to shots fired in downtown Chilliwack

Officers have responded to the 9000 block of Victor Street, near Bole Avenue. The area has been placed on lockdown as they investigate.

Police on scene in the 9000 block of Victor Street

CBC News ·
Chilliwack RCMP responded to the 9000 block of Victor Street Tuesday afternoon after reports of shots fired. (Google Streetview)

RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon in downtown Chilliwack.

Staff Sgt. Victor Rolyk said the call came in around 1 p.m.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Victor Street, near Bole Avenue. The area has been placed on lockdown as they investigate.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us