RCMP responding to shots fired in downtown Chilliwack
Police on scene in the 9000 block of Victor Street
RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon in downtown Chilliwack.
Staff Sgt. Victor Rolyk said the call came in around 1 p.m.
Officers responded to the 9000 block of Victor Street, near Bole Avenue. The area has been placed on lockdown as they investigate.
