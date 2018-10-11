Man dead after shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6700 block of 130 Street in Surrey, B.C.

Police say a man was found at the location suffering from gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries.

They say it does not appear to be a random act.

The victim, an adult male, has died from his injuries. The area will be cordoned off for some time. Any further updates will come from the <a href="https://twitter.com/HomicideTeam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HomicideTeam</a>. <a href="https://t.co/y9kYzfLQBJ">https://t.co/y9kYzfLQBJ</a> —@SurreyRCMP

Police have closed 130 Street between 64th and 68th Avenue and say it will remain that way for "a significant amount of time."

The location of the shooting is about 200 metres from Martha Jane Norris elementary school.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to the scene and is working with the Surrey RCMP.

