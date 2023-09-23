B.C. RCMP to hold regimental funeral Wednesday for officer killed in Coquitlam

The B.C. RCMP are holding a regimental funeral in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon for an officer who was killed in September while executing a drug-related search warrant at a home in Coquitlam.

Rick O'Brien, 51, was a decorated constable who recently celebrated seven years of service, having become a Mountie in 2016. He leaves behind a wife and six children.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. PT at the Langley Events Centre. It will include a procession and a memorial service concluding with a final salute.

CBC will be livestreaming the event beginning at 12:45 p.m., including the full regimental procession and funeral.

For those who wish to attend the event in person, RCMP say uniformed first responders will march northbound on 202A Street from 76 Avenue toward the Langley Events Centre.

Seating at the venue will be reserved for family, invited guests, designated officials and uniformed first responders participating in the funeral march.

WATCH | CBC's The National reports on murder charge in officer's death

Murder charge laid in B.C. officer’s death Duration 2:05 Featured Video A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien. O’Brien is the 10th officer to be killed in the line of duty in the last 12 months.

O'Brien was born in Ottawa and joined the RCMP in 2016. All of his service was in Ridge Meadows, where he earned an award for bravery shortly after joining the detachment.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Ridge Meadows RCMP were executing a search warrant at a home near Pinetree Way and Glen Drive in Coquitlam, a Vancouver suburb, when O'Brien was shot. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene after receiving treatment from first responders.

B.C.'s prosecution service has approved a first-degree murder charge against 25-year-old Coquitlam resident Nicholas Bellemare, as well as one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

Community outreach event Friday

Coquitlam RCMP have scheduled a community outreach event on Friday for residents and businesses to ask questions about safety in their neighbourhood.

"We understand that people have questions and concerns around community safety following serious incidents," said media relations officer Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

"This is a time for residents, community members and the public to come together, voice their concerns, ask questions and connect with resources."

The event will take place at Glen Pine Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Resources at the event will include victim services, community police volunteers, police officers, home and personal safety information, and Block Watch information, according to police.