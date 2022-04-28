B.C. should ditch RCMP and form its own police force, all-party committee says

A committee of provincial politicians from all parties has recommended British Columbia stop using the RCMP and form its own police force.

The special committee on reforming the police act said Thursday a provincial police force would create a more consistent standard for police response, training and oversight for officers across B.C.

In its report, the committee said the shift would also rebuild public trust in policing.

"Committee members were of the view that transitioning to a new provincial police service will improve local accountability and decision-making, and responsiveness and connection to the community," the committee said in its 96-page report.

"The transition provides the opportunity to establish a provincial police service that is more reflective of the modern-day policing needs of British Columbians."

The report, called Transforming Policing and Community Safety in British Columbia, included 11 recommendations the committee said would improve policing and accountability in the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province has already begun contacting its partners to discuss the recommendations.

"The recommendations from the Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act echo our government's belief that everyone deserves equal treatment by the police," Farnworth, who is not a member of the all-party committee, said in a statement.

"This has not always been the case for many Indigenous, Black and other people of colour. Public trust requires that the delivery of police services is fair, equitable and responsive to all British Columbians."

Committee chair Doug Routley, the NDP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Nanaimo-North Cowichan, said the "structure and delivery" of police services in B.C. is currently challenged, which has contributed to "a lack of trust" in police.

Deputy chair Dan Davies, B.C. Liberal MLA for Peace River North, said police being used as the "default first responders" to mental health and other "complex social issues" was seen as a major issue. He said the committee saw a need for more resources to be given to other services, such as social workers, to tackle such cases.

The full list of recommendations includes: