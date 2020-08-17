2 dead in weekend drownings in B.C.

RCMP in B.C. say a B.C. man and Alberta woman both died in two separate drowning incidents in different parts of the province.

Both drowning deaths happened on Sunday evening around 6 p.m. PT.

On Aug. 16, Kelowna RCMP officers were called to help search for a 29-year-old Kelowna man who had not resurfaced while swimming near Tug Boat Beach just after 6 p.m. PT, according to a statement Monday.

West Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire and Rescue and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were unable to locate the man and he is presumed to have drowned, the statement said.

Early Monday, recovery teams returned to the area to begin searching for his body off both Kelowna and West Kelowna shores.

"At this time, we unable to estimate how long this operation will be ongoing." said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

They are asking the public to give space to dive teams as they do their work.

"For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search," said Noseworthy.

Alberta woman dies

That same day, RCMP in the Columbia Valley were called out to Kootenay National Park after a Calgary woman slipped over the edge of Marble Canyon and into swift river current while posing for a photo Sunday evening.

In a statement sent out Monday, police said shortly after 6 p.m. PT, a couple from Alberta were in the park taking photos.

Witnesses told police the woman, 34, was posing when she suddenly lost her footing, slipped in, and was swept away.

A Calgary woman slipped into a river in Marble Canyon in Kootenay National Park and was pronounced dead Sunday, say B.C. RCMP. (Google Maps)

According to the statement, the woman's friend tried to help her but when he jumped in, he was also swept down the river.

The woman's body was pulled from the water about one kilometre downstream where she was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old Calgary man was eventually pulled from the canyon using a high angle rope rescue.

He was airlifted to a Calgary hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The B.C. Coroners Service has also been notified of both B.C. drowning incidents.