RCMP recover body of Thompson Rivers University student swept away in river

RCMP have recovered the body of a 23-year-old Thompson Rivers University student who went missing in the North Thompson River yesterday.

According to a written statement from police, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team recovered the body at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Drowning is believed to be the cause of death, and no criminal activity is suspected.

The BC Coroner Services have been called in to attend the scene.

"The foreign student was out by the river taking pictures with friends when it appears he stepped a bit too far and fell off a steep embankment," says the statement from police.

The victim's family lives in India, and police are currently in contact with them.

"This appears to be nothing less than a truly tragic accident" Staff Sergeant Mat Van Laer from the Kamloops RCMP said in the release.

"The public should always be extremely careful around moving water.

"The shore line can shift from year to year and the river floor can drop rapidly in some places".