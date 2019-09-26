RCMP recover body, lay murder charges 19 years after Kamloops woman went missing

Nearly two decades after she went missing, police have laid murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Angel Fehr.

Fehr, a mother of two, was reported missing by her family on June 19, 2000. Her boyfriend at the time, Trent Larsen, faces one count of second-degree murder. He's now 52.

Fehr's body was recovered last week at an unspecified rural property near 100 Mile House.

Fehr was last seen by her family in April, 2000. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Missing since 2000

Fehr was last seen by her family on April 23, 2000. She was having Easter dinner in Abbotsford with relatives, according to police. She was five months pregnant with her third child at the time.

She left with her boyfriend that night to drive back to Kamloops, where they lived.

In the days that followed, family members did not hear from her. She also didn't show up to a scheduled pre-natal appointment.

"It was uncharacteristic for her to not be in contact with her family," said Supt. Jeanette Theisen, officer in charge of programs and special projects with the RCMP Provincial Major Crimes Section.

A concerned family member reported her missing on June 19, 2000.

Theisen said police had consistently followed up with witnesses and family members since Fehr was reported missing.

In June 2016, the E Division Major Crime Section Special Projects Unit took over the investigation from the Kamloops RCMP.

Larsen was arrested Sept. 15, 2019. Police would not say what evidence what led them to the arrest and the discovery of the body.