RCMP recover body from vehicle submerged in Griffin Lake near Revelstoke, B.C.

Revelstoke RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a woman's body was recovered from a submerged vehicle in Griffin Lake near the Trans-Canada Highway in southeastern B.C.

According to a written statement from RCMP released Monday, Revelstoke RCMP were called to Griffin Lake for a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake, approximately 10 feet from the shore line, just after 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Officers found a vehicle that appeared to have been submerged for some time.

On Aug. 24, a local tow company, RCMP investigators and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team recovered an older model Honda Accord with the body of an adult woman inside.

Investigators are now working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the woman's identity.

RCMP said in the statement that "early indicators are that her death does not involve criminality."

Griffin Lake is about 30 kilometres west of Revelstoke in B.C.'s southeastern Interior.