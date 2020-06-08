RCMP asking for public help identifying human remains from unsolved investigations

Richmond RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are asking for the public's help identifying two sets of human remains discovered more than 10 years ago.

Police have released a set of images of the two men based on remains found along the Fraser River, according to a police statement issued Monday.

The first set of remains was found along the shore on July 8, 2004 and is believed to be of a white male aged 30 to 50 at the time of his death, the statement said. He likely died some time between 2003 and early 2004.

The statement said a second set of humain remains was found four years later on June 8, floating in the Fraser River near the eastern end of Dyke Road in Richmond. The man is believed to have been Indigenous, somewhere between 45 and 50 years of age at the time of his death.

Building a likeness

A group of technicians from the National Research Council of Canada recreated the skulls of both men using 3D printing techniques.

The "skeletons" were then sent to forensic sculpture students in New York to rebuild the facial features, according to the statement.

Police do not believe the deaths are related, nor have they indicated the deaths are suspicious.

More information on both of these cases can be found on the BC Coroners Service's Unidentified Human Remains viewer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-278-1212, or the BC Coroners Service's Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077.