RCMP post $50K reward for alleged organized crime gang member wanted for money laundering

The RCMP is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged organized crime gang member accused of helping to launder millions of dollars in Canada.

RCMP said a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of Cong Dinh, 32, in 2013, but he fled Canada for Vietnam before charges were approved

Dinh is charged with five counts of laundering the proceeds of crime, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime in 2010, according to a police statement issued Tuesday.

At a media availability Tuesday in Surrey, RCMP told reporters it's believed Dinh, a Canadian citizen, has returned to the Lower Mainland

"Dinh and the Vietnamese organized crime group he belonged to is alleged to have laundered millions of dollars from drugs trafficked onto Canadian streets," said Chief Superintendent Keith Finn.

RCMP said Dinh was living in Burnaby at the time of the investigation.

Dinh is described as an Asian male, about five feet seven inches tall, weighing 141 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar over his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.