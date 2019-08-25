Man dead after suspected hit-and-run in Parksville, B.C.

A 32-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning in Parksville following a suspected hit-and-run.

The man was found around 2:40 a.m. on Hirst Avenue at McMillan Street in the Vancouver Island city. A woman was driving by when she saw the body in the middle of the road, Oceanside RCMP said in a statement.

"Looks like a vehicle was involved but nobody stuck around to talk to us," said Cpl. Jesse Foreman. "He was hit with significant force and it was quite clear, it would've been very clear, that he needed immediate medical attention."

Multiple people who live near the scene said they heard a loud crash followed by a thump, RCMP added in the statement.

"We need to identify the person responsible for this," Foreman said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.