The death of an off-duty RCMP officer two weeks ago is being investigated by the RCMP, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) and the BC Coroners Service, according to a spokesperson for the RCMP in B.C.

The woman's family says it is desperate for answers and a closer look at the evidence.

Lawyer Martin Peters, who is representing the officer's sister, brother and mother, says the family is also requesting a post-mortem examination of the body of Jasmine Thiara, 25, who family members say was 14½-weeks pregnant when she died.

Peters says Thiara left her New Westminister home on Feb. 21 but never returned.

An IIO report says calls to 911 reported a woman considering self harm at 9:15 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m., it says, police found — on the sidewalk of Richmond's Moray Bridge — a woman's body, which had suffered "what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries."

Peters says that Thiara had told her mother she was heading out to get gas and food, taking her badge and gun with her. Not long after that, he says, her empty car was found parked at the Gateway Hotel in Richmond.

"She was a bright young lady with a bright future, who loved being a police officer and loved her job."

The body of Const. Jasmine Thiara was found on the sidewalk of Richmond's Moray Bridge on Feb. 21, 2021 near a hotel in Richmond B.C. (Submitted by family)

Peters says the young woman was not depressed or having suicidal thoughts before she was found.

Thiara's sister, Raven Thiara, says, on the day of her sister's death, the family learned Jasmine was pregnant after finding a report from her obstetrician in her bedroom.

Her sister says the report showed it was a high risk ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes.

Thiara's family also says she had been in a relationship with a senior RCMP officer.

New to the force

Raven says Thiara had completed RCMP training in 2018 after graduating UBC, following in the footsteps of an uncle who was a Mountie.

"She was wise. She was well beyond her years ... she was literally the embodiment of the principle of Sikhism — she was service."

Dawn Roberts, the officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP communications section said, in an emailed statement, the RCMP is investigating.

"The matter is subject to a sudden death investigation by the BC Coroners Service to determine the facts surrounding the death and the IIO BC is also investigating, she said.

"The RCMP has also launched an internal administrative review which is being handled by members from outside of the Richmond RCMP. All of which remain active and ongoing. We are fully participating and committed to determining the circumstances in this tragic death."