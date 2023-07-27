B.C. Mountie charged 3 years after suspect injured in car crash with police cruiser
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has approved several charges against an RCMP officer
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has approved several charges against an RCMP officer three years after a suspect was seriously injured in a crash with a police cruiser.
The prosecution service says the Mountie faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence and dangerous driving.
Prosecutors say the charges against Const. Madeline Hjelden stem from an on-duty motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake, B.C., that occurred in May 2020.
B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office, the civilian police oversight body, forwarded a report on the incident to the prosecutor's office in April 2021 for consideration of charges against the officer.
A statement from the office at the time said Williams Lake RCMP officers had been responding to a report of an intoxicated man in emotional distress who left home on a motorcycle.
The office's statement says the man fled police when confronted, leading to a chase and an "interaction" between the motorbike and a police cruiser, leaving the suspect with serious injuries.