Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

B.C. Mountie charged 3 years after suspect injured in car crash with police cruiser

The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has approved several charges against an RCMP officer three years after a suspect was seriously injured in a crash with a police cruiser.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has approved several charges against an RCMP officer

The Canadian Press ·
A closeup of a white RCMP cruiser seen from the side with the word Police on the front fender set off by a long blue stripe and the words RCMP GRC underneath the striping on the door.
The B.C. Prosecution Service says the Mountie faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence and dangerous driving. (CBC)

The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has approved several charges against an RCMP officer three years after a suspect was seriously injured in a crash with a police cruiser.

The prosecution service says the Mountie faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence and dangerous driving.

Prosecutors say the charges against Const. Madeline Hjelden stem from an on-duty motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake, B.C., that occurred in May 2020.

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office, the civilian police oversight body, forwarded a report on the incident to the prosecutor's office in April 2021 for consideration of charges against the officer.

A statement from the office at the time said Williams Lake RCMP officers had been responding to a report of an intoxicated man in emotional distress who left home on a motorcycle.

The office's statement says the man fled police when confronted, leading to a chase and an "interaction" between the motorbike and a police cruiser, leaving the suspect with serious injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now