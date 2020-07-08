B.C. RCMP officer charged with breach of trust, harassment, forcible entry

A Trail RCMP officer is facing three charges and has been suspended with pay.

A B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson said Const. Steven Allan Murchie faces one count each of breach of trust by a public officer, criminal harassment and forcible entry.

In a statement Wednesday, the prosecution service said Murchie was charged following alleged misconduct against two people in the Trail area between January 2017 and May 2020.

An RCMP spokesperson said Murchie is suspended without pay "and his duty status is subject to continual review and assessment."

The charges against Murchie were sworn on July 3, the prosecution service statement read.

The court has banned the publication of the names of Murchie's alleged victims.

Murchie's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Rossland Provincial Court.