B.C. RCMP officer charged with breach of trust, harassment, forcible entry
British Columbia

A Trail RCMP officer has been charged with breach of trust, criminal harassment and forcible entry in connection with the duties of his office.

Const. Steven Allan Murchie will appear in Rossland court in September

CBC News ·
Const. Steven Allan Murchie is charged with breach of trust, criminal harassment and forcible entry, following allegations of misconduct against two people in the Trail area between January 2017 and May 2020. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A Trail RCMP officer is facing three charges and has been suspended with pay.

A B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson said Const. Steven Allan Murchie faces one count each of breach of trust by a public officer, criminal harassment and forcible entry.

In a statement Wednesday, the prosecution service said Murchie was charged following alleged misconduct against two people in the Trail area between January 2017 and May 2020.

An RCMP spokesperson said Murchie is suspended with pay "and his duty status is subject to continual review and assessment."

The charges against Murchie were sworn on July 3, the prosecution service statement read.

The court has banned the publication of the names of Murchie's alleged victims.

Murchie's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Rossland Provincial Court.

