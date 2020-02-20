The RCMP needs a hand naming the next generation of police dogs.

In support of the RCMP's Name the Puppy contest, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Police Dog Service hosted an event Wednesday at RCMP headquarters in Surrey with two puppy recruits, four-month-old Mozart and two-and-half-month-old Midge, and police service dog Jago, to show what it takes to join the elite dog units.

The contest is open to Canadian children between the ages of 4 to 14. Longtime dog handler Cpl. Mike Jordan said in a written statement the RCMP wants children who live in B.C. to take part and submit their favourite name.

"B.C. kids have been winners in the past and those selected often get the opportunity to meet a dog team in their community," Jordan said in the statement.

The names will be given to 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta.

Cpl. Michael Jordan, left, Const. Amarinder Grewal, centre, and Const. Scott MacLeod are pictured with two police service puppies in-training, Midge and Mozart, and a police service dog Jago at B.C. RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Wednesday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The rules of the contest are:

Puppy names must begin with the letter N and have no more than two syllables and nine letters.

Contestants must live in Canada and be 4 to 14 years old.

Only one entry per child must be sent.

Entries must be sent no later than March 25, 2020.

Entries can be submitted online or through mail.

The RCMP said the 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated photo of the pup they named, a plush toy and an RCMP water bottle.

Contest winners and the winning names will be announced April 29, 2020, on the RCMP website and on social media.