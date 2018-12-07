RCMP looking for information on pedestrian hit and killed by bus in Delta

RCMP are looking for help piecing together the circumstances surrounding Gary Bowman's death in Delta, Oct. 27.

Police say he was trying to cross in the 7200 block of River Road around 11:30 p.m when he was hit by a charter bus.

Bowman worked in the Delta area and was 48 years old.

The logos of the bus involved in the collision have been removed by RCMP. (Submitted/RCMP)

RCMP say the driver of the bus has been co-operating with the investigation but they would like more information about Bowman.

"Gary's family had lost touch with him prior to the crash and was very saddened to hear of his sudden death. His family and police are looking for any further information regarding what happened that night and in the days previous," said Delta police public relations manager Cris Leykauf in a news release.

"We are also asking Gary's friends and acquaintances to contact Delta police, so we can get further information on where he was living, his activities, etc."

Anyone with further information about Gary Bowman and the events leading up to the crash, is asked to call Delta police at 604-946-4411.