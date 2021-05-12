RCMP reviewing actions of Kelowna officer seen repeatedly punching suspect in arrest video

Kelowna RCMP are reviewing the actions of an officer after video emerged on social media of him repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest Sunday in the city's downtown.

The 43-second video shows a portion of an arrest that occurred after police allegedly found a man inside a vehicle that was reported stolen in the city's North End neighbourhood.

The RCMP said in a statement that the man got out of the vehicle and was told by the officer he was under arrest.

"The man was uncooperative with the officer, actively resisted arrest, and refused to show the officer his hands while clenching his hands in the front at his waistband," wrote Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The video shows the officer pushing the suspect up against the back of a tow truck.

WATCH | Arrest in downtown Kelowna filmed by observer

Video shows RCMP officer repeatedly punching man during arrest CBC News BC 0:43 The Kelowna RCMP is reviewing an officer's actions after this video surfaced showing the officer punching a suspect multiple times during an arrest. 0:43

The officer appears to be grappling with the suspect and repeatedly orders him to put his hands on his head.

The officer punches the man repeatedly, first in the lower back and then higher up on his body, before taking him to the ground.

"In order to take the man into custody, assistance was required from several backup officers," said Noseworthy.

The video was uploaded to social media, where hundreds of people have commented on it and shared it.

'Excessive amount of force'

Kash Heed, B.C.'s former solicitor general and former chief of the West Vancouver Police Department, questioned the officer's use of force, based on what is visible in the video.

"There is the appearance of an excessive amount of force being utilized by this officer to apprehend this individual," he said.

But Heed noted the officer's actions prior to the arrest are an important, yet absent, piece of the story that's available through the short video.

"I have been an advocate for body cameras and here is an example where a body camera would have certainly justified the actions of the officer from the outset if we had those images from his point of view, or whether the officer used excessive force," Heed said.

In the fall, the RCMP announced funding for a national body camera program for front-line RCMP officers, beginning with a pilot project in Iqaluit .

'Reviewed through our internal processes'

The RCMP said it is investigating the incident and wants to speak with anyone who witnessed or recorded the arrest.

"This file, and the actions of our officers, will be thoroughly reviewed through our internal processes," said Noseworthy.

"We ask anyone who was a witness to this matter, or who has surveillance or video footage, to contact us immediately."

Last year the RCMP launched two investigations into Kelowna officers' conduct after videos emerged showing questionable use of force.

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was seen on video repeatedly punching a suspect in the head during an arrest.

He has since been charged with assault in connection with the incident.

A second video from a civil lawsuit showed Const. Lacey Browning dragging a young woman down a hallway and stepping on her head during a wellness check.

Browning is facing a criminal investigation and has been placed on administrative leave.