RCMP have concluded that an accident that left a Kamloops man in critical care at Vancouver General Hospital was not the fault of the vehicle driver involved in the crash.

On May 11, cyclist Andrew van der Westhuizen collided with a commercial truck that was crossing a multi-use path in the Juniper neighbourhood of the interior B.C. city.

"The speed of the cyclist appears to be the primary contributor to the collision," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Crystal Evelyn, following the conclusion of the municipal traffic unit's investigation.

"Our thoughts go out to all those involved in this unfortunate situation."

Cycling safety concerns remain

The posted speed limit along the pathway is 20 km/h.

However, cycling advocate and founder of the Kamloops Cycling Coalition, Cheryl Fraser, says the speed is not doable for most cyclists.

"I seriously question how that speed was determined considering the length and grade of the multi-use path and that it is separated from the rest of traffic," she said.

"At 20 km/hour would have to be pushing pretty hard and brakes entire way down."

Signage indicate the multi-use path's speed limit of 20 km/h. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Fraser said this situation is a call to action for everyone.

"Some very serious conversations need to be happening at the local government level on prioritizing a culture that values cyclists and and shows that they're very equal member on the road."

The city of Kamloops is looking at reducing the number of crashes on area roads through its Vision Zero strategy. Details of that proposed plan will go before city council this fall.

CBC News has reached out to the family of van der Westhuizen, who have said they do not wish to comment at this time.