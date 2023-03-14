RCMP investigating suspicious deaths of 17 wild horses in Kamloops area

The RCMP says they are investigating the deaths of several wild horses in the Kamloops area.

Tk'emlups Rural RCMP received a report Friday of several horses that were killed on provincial Crown land north of Walhachin, B.C., approximately 65 kilometres west of Kamloops.

RCMP said it confirmed that 17 wild horses from a herd that frequented the area had been shot.

Cpl. Cory Lepine, a livestock investigator with RCMP's E Division, told CBC the carcasses were strewn over a distance of around two kilometres.

"It's really difficult terrain," Lepine said. "It's not travelled much."

RCMP said it is acknowledged that these horses are of cultural significance to the local Skeetchestn Band.

A forensics team, veterinarian and an RCMP livestock investigator examined the scene.

RCMP said a motive has not been confirmed and they are investigating. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I don't see how it would benefit anyone to do this," Lepine said. "It's very senseless."