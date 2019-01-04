RCMP investigating sudden death at Kelowna care home

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating after the death of an elderly resident of a Kelowna care home.

According to a statement from police, a 90-year-old woman died after an altercation with another resident.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2018 and the woman received medical treatment after the incident.

The woman died shortly after being released from hospital the next day.

BC Coroners Services is also involved in the investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released.