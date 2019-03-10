RCMP investigating homicide in Chilliwack

RCMP are investigating a homicide that took place on Sunday morning in Chilliwack.

According to a statement from Chilliwack RCMP, police were called to the 45700 block of Alexander Avenue at 6:30 a.m. for a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

The man, who was in his early 30s, died on the scene. He was known to police and the incident is believed to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604) 792-4611, or the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448). If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).