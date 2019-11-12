RCMP investigating homicide in small B.C. town

RCMP in British Columbia are investigating a homicide after the discovery of a man's body in Houston, B.C., over the weekend.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said officers were called out to a shooting in the 2100 block of Cataline Court at 4:18 p.m. Nov. 10.

According to the police statement, the body of a man was found at the scene and his death has been deemed a homicide.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.

The RCMP's E Division Major Crime Section has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477