RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver, B.C.

RCMP say a man has died in Oliver, B.C. following a shooting on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. PT, Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive.

At the scene Mounties found the victim, who was deceased.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit along with the South Okanagan RCMP have taken over the case.

Police said it appears the violence was a targeted and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.