RCMP investigating fatal plane crash near Smithers Landing, B.C.

RCMP have confirmed that a small plane crash near Smithers Landing, B.C., on Saturday was fatal.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said police can't confirm how many fatalities there were, how many people were onboard or where they were travelling to and from.

Tony Wright with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said the plane is a Cessna 182, which can hold up to four people.

Wright said the coordination centre received an alert from a emergency transmitter indicating that an airplane was in distress about 28 kilometres north of Smithers Landing at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

A helicopter located the crash site, and rescue planes have landed at the scene.

Smithers Landing is around one hour northeast of Smithers, approximately halfway between Prince George and Prince Rupert.