RCMP investigating 'disturbing' Facebook comment about Vaisakhi

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a "disturbing" Facebook comment was made on a news story about the Surrey Vaisakhi parade.

The comment, which has since been removed, alluded to a potential violent act at the event, which draws hundreds of thousands of people in Vancouver and Surrey every year.

The Surrey parade took place last Saturday.

Police said they located and contacted the person believed to be responsible for the post, and found that there is no indication of danger to the public.

However, the matter remains under investigation.

RCMP said in a written statement that the news agency that had posted the stoy contacted police after it noticed the comment. Multiple people also alerted police when they saw it.

'Really dangerous'

Bali K. Deol, a local radio personality, said she was browsing her news feed when she saw the comment, and was "astounded."

"I was shocked because it's something that we have been talking about and I think with a lot of the tragedies that have happened around the world recently — Christchurch recently, Sri Lanka on the weekend — it's already paramount in people's minds," Deol said.

"To see somebody make that threat online was scary. People of colour are definitely seeing an increased percentage of hate speech and increased incidents of racism. I think if we just kind of ignore these things and explain them away ... that's really dangerous."

Former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner called the post "horrible."

"It was hateful. I believe it was racist and it could incite others," Hepner said. "You have to respond when it's really inciting hatred."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.