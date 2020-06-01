RCMP investigating death of worker at CN railyard in Surrey
Transportation Safety Board, BC Coroners Service also investigating 'switching operation' fatality
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating a workplace incident that led to the death of a CN railyard worker early Monday morning.
In a statement Monday, police said Surrey's fire and rescue service was called to the CN property in the 11700-block of 138 Street at around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a workplace fatality.
The BC Coroners Service said it is investigating the death but could not release any other details.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirms it is also investigating a death which it said took place during a "switching operation" at the CN Railway Thornton Yard.
"There was an employee at the railway who was killed," said spokesperson Chris Krepski. "The Transportation Safety Board of Canada sent an investigator to gather information and assess the occurrence to determine what the next steps might be from the TSB standpoint."
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving rail transportation occurrences and does not determine civil or criminal liability.
Krepski said the TSB cannot release any other details that would identify the victim.
In an email, CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis wrote the company is reaching out to the employee's family.
"We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee's family and community in these tragic times," said Abecassis.
