RCMP investigating decomposed body found on University Endowment Lands

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area of the endowment lands around the University of British Columbia.

The body was found Wednesday near South West Marine Drive and Wesbrook Mall on the university's endowment lands, according to a news release from the RCMP's UBC detachment.

"Police believe the general public is not at any risk given the decomposed nature of the remains," reads the statement.

Police say they received reports that a deceased person had been found and later located the body of a male.

The RCMP statement says the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the identity, as well as the cause of death.